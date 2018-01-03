Blogger: „55 Gründe, warum man Kroatien gesehen haben muss“

Blogger: „55 Gründe, warum man Kroatien gesehen haben muss“

55 Gruende Kroatien
(FOTO: Swedish Nomad)

Der Reisefreak und Fotograf Alex Waltner veröffentlich auf seinem Blog „Swedish Nomad“ einen Text, weshalb man zumindest einmal in seinem Leben nach Kroatien reisen muss.

In der Einleitung seines Texts schreibt Alex, dass er sich auf den Reisen mit seiner Freundin Christine in den Balkan verliebt hat. Vor allem Kroatien habe es ihm besonders angetan.

Vor zwei Jahren verbrachte er sogar ein ganzer Monat in Zagreb, von wo es weiter auf eine Rundreise durch das gesamte Land ging. „Es ist ein unglaublich vielseitiges Land, voller Kultur, Geschichte, Natur und gutem Essen“, schreibt Alex unter anderem.

1. Wunderschöne Natur

2. Anständige Preise

3. Plitvicer Seen

4. Essen

5. Dubrovnik

6. Mirogoj

7. Omiš

8. Diokletianpalast in Split

9. Spektakuläre Stände

10. The Yacht Week

11. St. Markus-Kirche (Zagreb)

