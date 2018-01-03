Blogger: „55 Gründe, warum man Kroatien gesehen haben muss“

Der Reisefreak und Fotograf Alex Waltner veröffentlich auf seinem Blog „Swedish Nomad“ einen Text, weshalb man zumindest einmal in seinem Leben nach Kroatien reisen muss.
In der Einleitung seines Texts schreibt Alex, dass er sich auf den Reisen mit seiner Freundin Christine in den Balkan verliebt hat. Vor allem Kroatien habe es ihm besonders angetan.
Vor zwei Jahren verbrachte er sogar ein ganzer Monat in Zagreb, von wo es weiter auf eine Rundreise durch das gesamte Land ging. „Es ist ein unglaublich vielseitiges Land, voller Kultur, Geschichte, Natur und gutem Essen“, schreibt Alex unter anderem.
1. Wunderschöne Natur
2. Anständige Preise
3. Plitvicer Seen
4. Essen
I have a question for you guys 😃 . If you get to choose mine and @alienchrisblog next destination. Where would you want us to go?
5. Dubrovnik
6. Mirogoj
7. Omiš
Omiš, Croatia 🏡 . How many of you would guess that this photo was taken by my Samsung Galaxy S7? 😀 . Taking photos with my phone is not something that I usually do, and I rarely post anything taken with a phone. But here it is 😊 and that shows that you don't need expensive camera gear to be a photographer!
8. Diokletianpalast in Split
9. Spektakuläre Stände
10. The Yacht Week
Zagreb, Croatia 🇭🇷 . A beautiful city with lots of nice restaurants and cuisine. The old Town and Beautiful churches are Another reason to visit! . Last summer we stayed here for 1 month 😊
11. St. Markus-Kirche (Zagreb)
