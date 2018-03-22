Body Shaming: Frau wegen durchtrainiertem Ehemann gemobbt! (FOTO)

Eine Frau postet ein bezauberndes Strandfoto mit ihrem Ehemann, und wird dafür Opfer zahlreicher Body-Shaming-Kommentare? Das widerfuhr nun der Fotografin und Bloggerin Jenna Kutcher.
Jenna ist kurvig, ihr Ehemann durchtrainiert – Eine Tatsache, die nun etliche User im Netz zu unschönen Reaktionen verleitete. Der Schnappschuss, der das Paar gemeinsam am Strand zeigt, rief nämlich etliche Body-Shaming-Kommentare hervor.
“Man schrieb mir unter anderem, dass man nicht glauben könne, dass ich so einen gutaussehenden Mann habe. Das hat mich wirklich gekränkt. (…) Es weckte erneut meine Unsicherheit, und ließ mich kurzzeitig wieder glauben, dass ich ihn wirklich nicht verdiene, nur weil ich nicht dünn bin”, so Jenna via Social Media.
Doch die 29-Jährige beteuert auch, dass sie versucht, sich selbst zu lieben, und zwar so, wie sie ist – etwas das ihr Ehemann längst tut. “Er liebt jede Kurve, und jede Delle an mir. Er erinnert mich immer wieder daran, dass ich schön bin, auch wenn mir meine innere Stimme oder die Gesellschaft hin und wieder etwas anderes einreden möchte”, verrät die Bloggerin.
Someone once slid into my DMs and told me they couldn’t believe I had managed to land a guy as good looking as @kickingitwithkutch. I’ll be honest that I was taken aback. ✨ Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself. Why should I, a curvy girl get him? I feel unworthy and when I write narratives in my head that because I am not thin, I don’t deserve him. 🙋🏼 This man has embraced every curve, every dimple, pound and pimple for the last ten years and has always me reminded me that I’m beautiful even when my inner dialogue doesn’t match. 🙌🏻 So yes, my thighs kiss, my arms are big, and my bum is bumpy but there is just more of me for him to love and I chose the man that could handle alllll that (and so much more!) ✨ I am so much more than my body, so is he, and so are you. Double tap if true love doesn’t see size. Photo by: @mrslindseyroman
“Ja, meine Oberschenkel berühren sich, mein Hintern hat Dellen, aber es gibt auch mehr, das mich ausmacht, und das man am mir lieben kann. Und mein Mann kann mit all dem umgehen. Ich bin mehr als mein Körper, er auch, und du auch”, lautet die starkte Botschaft der 29-Jährigen an all die Hater.
Mittlerweile hat ihr Posting fast 80.000 Likes, und wurde etliche Male geteilt. Jenna löste damit eine Welle an Zuspruch und Unterstützung aus. Zahlreiche Userinnen bedankten sich für diese Botschaft, und bekräftigten sie in ihrer Aussage. “Ich bekomme ständig Nachrichten von Frauen, die sich wegen ihres gutaussehenden Mannes unsicher fühlen. Und ich denke, wir sollten uns alle unserer Schönheit und unserer Macht bewusst werden “, so Jenna.
THE REALITY OF GOING VIRAL: We’ve spent the last few days gawking at the fact that society believes that seeing two people (who happen to have different body types) in love is newsworthy, and yet we are embracing it whole heartedly because it means that we get to share our message with YOU, with the world. 〜 We are not our bodies. I am not defined by titles like “curvy” or plus size, Drew is not defined by “Mr. Six Pack.” At the end of the day, we are the girl and the guy who fell in love and started dating in college after @kickingitwithkutch lost a bet that led to a first kiss – the rest is history. 〜 Our story is has held ups and down, light and loss and we’ve chosen to show up and turn the mess into our message. Because we believe the world is hungry for REAL and going viral has proven that. 〜 Here we are: Jenna and Drew, a small town couple who are as normal as they come and more in love today than the day they said “I do.” You might have met us because of our bodies but I pray you fall in love with our hearts and souls and stick around awhile. Will you? 〜 Photo by: @mrslindseyroman