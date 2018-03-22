Body Shaming: Frau wegen durchtrainiertem Ehemann gemobbt! (FOTO)

Eine Frau postet ein bezauberndes Strandfoto mit ihrem Ehemann, und wird dafür Opfer zahlreicher Body-Shaming-Kommentare? Das widerfuhr nun der Fotografin und Bloggerin Jenna Kutcher.

Jenna ist kurvig, ihr Ehemann durchtrainiert – Eine Tatsache, die nun etliche User im Netz zu unschönen Reaktionen verleitete. Der Schnappschuss, der das Paar gemeinsam am Strand zeigt, rief nämlich etliche Body-Shaming-Kommentare hervor.

“Man schrieb mir unter anderem, dass man nicht glauben könne, dass ich so einen gutaussehenden Mann habe. Das hat mich wirklich gekränkt. (…) Es weckte erneut meine Unsicherheit, und ließ mich kurzzeitig wieder glauben, dass ich ihn wirklich nicht verdiene, nur weil ich nicht dünn bin”, so Jenna via Social Media.

Doch die 29-Jährige beteuert auch, dass sie versucht, sich selbst zu lieben, und zwar so, wie sie ist – etwas das ihr Ehemann längst tut. “Er liebt jede Kurve, und jede Delle an mir. Er erinnert mich immer wieder daran, dass ich schön bin, auch wenn mir meine innere Stimme oder die Gesellschaft hin und wieder etwas anderes einreden möchte”, verrät die Bloggerin.

“Ja, meine Oberschenkel berühren sich, mein Hintern hat Dellen, aber es gibt auch mehr, das mich ausmacht, und das man am mir lieben kann. Und mein Mann kann mit all dem umgehen. Ich bin mehr als mein Körper, er auch, und du auch”, lautet die starkte Botschaft der 29-Jährigen an all die Hater.

Lesen Sie auch: JATRICE: „Walfisch, Fette Sau, Knochengestell – mit uns sicher nicht“ Diese oder so ähnliche Beschimpfungen hat wahrscheinlich schon fast jeder von uns einmal gehört. Was genau ist passiert, dass wir keinen Platz mehr in der Gesellschaft?

Mittlerweile hat ihr Posting fast 80.000 Likes, und wurde etliche Male geteilt. Jenna löste damit eine Welle an Zuspruch und Unterstützung aus. Zahlreiche Userinnen bedankten sich für diese Botschaft, und bekräftigten sie in ihrer Aussage. “Ich bekomme ständig Nachrichten von Frauen, die sich wegen ihres gutaussehenden Mannes unsicher fühlen. Und ich denke, wir sollten uns alle unserer Schönheit und unserer Macht bewusst werden “, so Jenna.