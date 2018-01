Eislaufen in Wien: Die schönsten Plätze der Stadt

The Eistraum transforms the Rathausplatz in the center of Vienna into a huge ice skating rink. An ice area of approximately 8000 m² invites you to cruise around. Several snack stands are available for warming up on-site. Opened until 4.03.2018. Daily from 10:00 to 22:00 o'clock. (Closed from 5.01.2018 until 19.01.2018.) Metro U2 U-Bahn Station Rathaus. Picture by @_velo_ www.city-walks.info/Vienna/Ice-Skating

A post shared by Vienna 🇦🇹 (@vienna_austria) on Jan 7, 2018 at 2:43am PST