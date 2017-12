Guten Rutsch: 5 Ideen für ein unvergessliches Silvester in Wien

RELAX. RENEW. REFRESH. _______ THIS IS NOT OUR LOVELY @bluelagoonis Iceland. This is in Lower Austria,45 min from Vienna:) @linsbergasia _______ What I appreciate about working remotely is, that I can ‘use’ the off season to travel. Now, between Christmas and New years eve, spa and thermal hotels in Austria are getting run over by tons of people seeking silence before the new year begins. My mum and I, we have been to this place 2 weeks ago and it was amazing to see this place without people. My mum took this shot and I am very proud of her, having literally no knowledge of how to shoot or do the right angle etc. 😍 – and, yes, she was in the water with my beloved @canonusa camera. Why I did not mind? No risk, no fun and money doesn’t count anyway. _____ Where do you relax these days? 😴 _______ Transparenz // *einladung *werbung Linsberg Asia Hotel Therme und Spa Lower Austria @linsbergasia . . . . . . #spa #linsbergasia #water #mermaid #travelstoke #austria #topaustriaphoto #todayshetravels #visitaustria #thevisualcollective #theoutbound #livefolk @topaustriaphoto @visitaustria @thevisualcollective @theoutbound @folkmagazine . . . . .

