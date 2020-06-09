Goldgräber finden versteckten Schatz und dürfen ihn behalten

Vor zehn Jahren vergrub ein amerikanischer Millionär einen Teil seines Vermögens und eröffnete eine Goldgräber-Jagd.
Der erfolgreiche Kunsthändler und Autor Forrest Fenn entschied sich, nachdem er 2010 seine Krebserkrankung besiegte, eine Schatzjagd zu eröffnen. In einer bronzenen Schatzkiste, versteckt in den Rocky Mountains soll er Goldstücke, Münzen und Relikte gepackt haben. Der Ort ist unbekannt und es gilt die Kiste zu suchen, der erste Finder darf alles behalten.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Here’s a neat picture of some of the contents of the chest from an early arrangement of the treasure. Make note of the gold nuggets, of which there over 100, the gemstones, and the artifacts. The two round objects in the center are 300 year old gold and silver hunting case minute repeater watches. These two items did not make it into the final cut of the chest’s contents. Not pictured are two 5 inch Pre-Columbia’s gold mirrors, the Tairona fetish necklace, the revered turquoise row bracelet, the antique gold dragon bracelet with 254 rubies, 6 emeralds, 2 ceylon sapphires, and much, much more. Interested in learning how to find the chest? Check out www.forrestfenntreasureguide.com for great information on the hunt or by clicking the link in the description.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
“Forrest Fenn confirms his treasure has been found.” . Per the Santa Fe New Mexican. . “Forrest Fenn said the chase is over and claims his treasure has been found. . ‘It’s true,’ he said in a phone call Sunday, adding that the finder of his chest located his valuable goods in the wilderness ‘a few days ago.’ . Fenn did not want to give any clues as to where the treasure was found or who found it. ‘The guy who found it does not want his name mentioned. He’s from back East,’ he said, adding that it was confirmed from a photograph the man sent him. . Asked how he felt, Fenn said it’s been quite the decade. ‘I don’t know, I feel halfway kind of glad, halfway kind of sad because the chase is over,’ Fenn said.” . Stay tuned for updates.
Regelmäßig gab Fenn Tipps wo sich der Schatz befindet und teilt sogar eine Karte mit den Suchmöglichkeiten. Dennoch dauerte die Suche lange und forderte auch traurige Schicksale: 65.000 Menschen sollen sich vergeblich auf die Suche gemacht haben, zwei davon sind dabei ums Leben gekommen. Gegenüber der New York Times erklärte Fenn: „Es ist immer tragisch, wenn jemand ums Leben kommt.“
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
As featured in a recent @readersdigest article, Toby Pennington says that, “outside of the poem, Fenn has given few clues other than that the treasure is somewhere from 5,000 feet to 10,200 feet above sea level, near pine and sagebrush. This map narrows the field.” Thoughts? #forrestfenn
Vergangenen Sonntag und damit zehn Jahre später, passiert das Unfassbare: Ein Mann aus dem Osten der USA findet den Millionenschatz. Als Beweis schickt der Unbekannte Fenn ein Foto.
Wo der Schatz sich befindet will der Millionär nicht auflösen und wie er es findet, dass sein Rätsel gelöst wurde weiß er auch noch nicht: „Ich weiß nicht, auf der einen Seite bin ich glücklich, auf der anderen traurig, weil es vorbei ist.“