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Brandanschlag

Historisches Rathaus zerstört: Linksextremist festgenommen (VIDEOS)

Historisches Rathaus zerstört: Linksextremist festgenommen (VIDEOS)
FOTO: Screenshot X
4 Min. Lesezeit |

Ein Brandanschlag auf ein denkmalgeschütztes Rathaus, 2.500 Festnahmen, Ausgangssperren – Frankreich erlebt eine Nacht der Eskalation.

Nach dem Brandanschlag auf das Rathaus der südwestfranzösischen Stadt Limoges hat die Polizei einen 40-jährigen Verdächtigen festgenommen. Der Mann, der den Behörden als Linksextremist bekannt ist, wurde von Spezialeinsatzkräften in Val d’Issoire aufgegriffen – einem Ort rund 50 Kilometer von Limoges entfernt. Die Tat ereignete sich im Zuge landesweiter Proteste, die am Wochenende in mehreren französischen Städten zu schweren Ausschreitungen geführt hatten.

Rathaus weitgehend zerstört

Limoges stand dabei im Mittelpunkt der Unruhen. Das Rathaus der Stadt, ein denkmalgeschütztes Gebäude, wurde durch den Brand erheblich beschädigt. Die Stadt Limoges erklärte dazu: „Das Rathaus von Limoges, ein denkmalgeschütztes und für alle wichtiges Wahrzeichen, wurde weitgehend zerstört.“

Gleichzeitig hieß es von städtischer Seite: „Die Feuerwehr wacht weiterhin über das Rathaus.“ Als Reaktion auf die eskalierte Lage verhängten Paris, Lyon und weitere Städte Versammlungs- und Ausgangssperren, um die Gewalt einzudämmen.

Staatliche Gegenmaßnahmen

Die Regierung in Paris reagierte mit deutlicher Entschlossenheit auf die Ausschreitungen. Landesweit wurden insgesamt 2.500 Personen festgenommen, 123 davon befinden sich derzeit in Untersuchungshaft.

Premierminister Sebastien Lecornu kündigte einen Besuch in Limoges an, um die Situation vor Ort zu erörtern. Zudem stellte er weitere Sicherheitsmaßnahmen in Aussicht: „Heute Abend werden dort, wo es die Lage erfordert, neue Ausgangssperren beschlossen.“ Auch Justizminister Gerald Darmanin signalisierte, dass die Behörden weitere Schritte zur Wiederherstellung der öffentlichen Ordnung einleiten werden.

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Guter Journalismus entsteht nicht nebenbei. Gründliche Recherche, sorgfältige Faktenprüfung und eine kritische Einordnung brauchen Zeit, Erfahrung und Ressourcen. Damit wir weiterhin unabhängig berichten können – frei von politischem oder wirtschaftlichem Einfluss – sind wir auf deine Unterstützung angewiesen.

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