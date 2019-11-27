Serbischer Stylist begeisterte als Austrias Next Topmodel-Juror!

KOSMO und „EGA: Frauen im Zentrum“ veranstalten die Vorführung des Filmes “Umetnost sećanja” (“Kunst der Erinnerung”) der prominenten Regisseurin aus Belgrad Jelena Radenović. Der Film enthüllt auf welchen Fundamenten Jugoslawen geboren und erzogen wurden. Die Vorführung findet am 3.12.2019 um 19 Uhr in den Räumlichkeiten des EGA Zentrums statt. Der Eintritt ist frei!



Das Thema des Dokumentarfilms “Umetnost sećanja” (“Kunst der Erinnerung”) sind die monumentalen Denkmäler aus der sozialistischen Periode im Gebiet des ehemaligen Jugoslawien.

Die grundlegende Absicht des Films ist es, am Beispiel der Denkmäler zu zeigen, dass sich echte Kunst durchsetzt, ihren Weg zum Publikum findet und Umbrüche der Ideologien und politischen Systeme überdauert.

Errichtet zu Ehren der Opfer des Zweiten Weltkriegs, sind die Denkmäler gleichzeitig Symbole des Leidens und des menschlichen Kampfes für Freiheit und eine bessere und hellere Zukunft. Auf symbolische Weise zeigen sie die Werte, nach denen die damalige Gesellschaft strebte (Heimatliebe, Glaube an Gerechtigkeit, Gemeinsamkeit (Brüderlichkeit und Einheit), Solidarität) und beweisen, dass es in unserer Geschichte eine Zeit gab, in der Kunst und Kultur beim Bau und der Gestaltung der Gemeinschaft als konstitutive Elemente verstanden wurden. Die Denkmäler werden auch nach uns bestehen bleiben und von menschlichem Heldentum und einer humaneren, gesellschaftlich bewussteren und stärker kulturell geprägten Wirklichkeit zeugen. Davon, wie einige der wichtigsten Denkmäler entstanden sind und wie es war, in dieser Zeit als Künstler kreativ tätig zu sein, berichtet der Bildhauer Miodrag Živković, der Schöpfer der Denkmäler in Kadinjača, Tjentište, Kragujevac…

Dies sind abstrakte Konstruktionen, frei von ideologischen Symbolen (Hammer, Sichel) und dem Personenkult, der in den Denkmalskulpturen anderer sozialistischer Länder allgegenwärtig ist. Ihre Form und ihr Design sind modern, ja futuristisch und visionär, während ihre technische Ausführung beeindruckt. Ihr Ziel ist es, in der neu entstandenen Nachkriegsgesellschaft ästhetische und ethische Standards zu setzen. Das inspirative Motto dieser Zeit illustriert diese Absicht: „Wir bauen Denkmäler, die Denkmäler bauen uns!“

Im Gebiet des ehemaligen Jugoslawien bestehen Dutzende Denkmäler von außergewöhnlichem künstlerischem Wert inmitten der Naturlandschaften, oft verborgen vor den Augen der Öffentlichkeit. Sie sind getränkt von Werten wie Patriotismus, Glauben an die Gerechtigkeit, an eine bessere Zukunft und an Solidarität (Brüderlichkeit und Einheit). Diese Werte hatten zum Ziel, den Aufbau einer neuen gesellschaftlichen Identität zu inspirieren, und sie wurden in künstlerischen, kulturellen Bildungs- und sonstigen Aktivitäten umgesetzt, die vom Staat finanziert wurden. Die Denkmäler feierten menschliches Heldentum und riefen zu einer humanen, gesellschaftlich und kulturell orientierten Politik auf.

Im Rahmen der Vorführung werden Jelena Radenović (Regisseurin), Dragan Radenović (Bildhauer und Errichter eines der Denkmäler, die im Film vorkommen) sowie Duško Dimitrovski (Filmkritiker) über den Film sprechen. Im Anschluss an die Vorführung findet eine abschließende Diskussion zum Thema statt.