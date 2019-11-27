Serbischer Stylist begeisterte als Austrias Next Topmodel-Juror!

Beim Finale von Austrias Next Topmodel ging Taibeh als Gewinnerin hervor. In die Herzen der Fans schaffte es aber auch einer der Juroren. Die Rede ist von keinem Geringeren als Mode-Stylist und Creative-Director, Sascha Lilic.
@taibeh.antm.2019 ist Austria's next Topmodel! Die mutige Kämpferin hat in neun Wochen alle Konkurrentinnen hinter sich gelassen und den Wettkampf für sich entschieden!
Lilic wurde in Jugoslawien geboren, ist aber inzwischen sowohl in London als auch Paris daheim. Seine Karriere startete er mit 16 Jahren in den frühen 1980-er Jahren als Friseur und Make-Up Artist. Als Stylist wurde er jedoch erst Mitte der 1990-Jahre wahrgenommen.
Seitdem steigt der Serbe die Karriereleiter immer weiter hinauf und arbeitet mit internationalen Marken, Stars, Fotografen und Modemagazinen zusammen.
Tonight on @puls4 don't miss the final of @austriasnexttopmodel at 8:15pm with my partner in crime @franziskaknuppe and our two guest judges @adiweiss_official and @michaellameraner from @styleupyourlifemagazin ♥️🧐🥇🏆 And a massive thank you to all the models @verena.antm.2019 @julie.antm.2019 @julia.antm.2019 @sophie.antm.2019 @tamara.antm.2019 @valentina.antm.2019 @josi.antm.2019 @baraa.antm.2019 @taibeh.antm.2019 @lisa.antm.2019 @rosa.antm.2019 the fabulous camera-crew, the drivers, the chefs, the brilliant photographers @vanessavonzitzewitz 💖 @gerryfrankphotography my right hand woman @alexia.mphotography our other brilliant guest judges @karinasarkissova 💃🏻 @marinahoermanseder @f1mikahakkinen @reneesamaha @alinkabarlow @the_crochet_girl @weingut_leo_hillinger @wiener_models @daniellismore @papis_loveday @cocacola_at @samsung our great hair & make-up crew 💄💇🏼♀️ @ginashoesofficial @angiekurdash @natachamarro @mrwilliamwilde @dstantchev @tammi_le_breton @adbagency @philippplein @moncler @casinosmontecarlo @montecarlosbm @columbusmchotel and our wonderful producer @christophseaside with his team @lou.lolotte and so many other wonderful peeps 🙏🏻💋 and of course thank you to the lovely @babsibankel and the great @pats_smart_cooking for putting so much trust in us to rock this boat!
Zu seinen Kunden zählen unter anderem namhafte internationale Magazine wie Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Stars wie Lana del Rey, Rihanna, Kylie Minogue, Tyra Banks, Drew Barrymore und Marken wie Philipp Plein, Hugo Boss, Dior, Elie Saab und viele weitere.
2004 gründete Sascha Lilic zudem das ABOVE Magazine, das sich als gigantisches Erfolgsprojekt entpuppte.
Good morning London!