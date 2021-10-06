Austrian cryptocurrency Rotharium soon available at Bitcoin ATMs

VIENNA. “I am very happy that we have started the cooperation with Kurant GmbH. With this new sales channel we can enable our customers to buy Rotharium all over Austria even more safely and easily ”, says Tomislav Matić, CEO and Co-Founder Crypto Future GmbH.

The company Crypto Future was founded in Vienna in 2017 with the aim of developing innovative apps using blockchain technology. Shortly afterwards, Crypto Future launched one of the first Austrian crypto coins Rotharium and became one of the few companies that has successfully carried out an ICO (Initial Coin Offering).

“Rotharium is a revolutionary currency because it functions like a voucher and can be used as such anywhere. You can use it to buy goods or services, which means that you can exchange them for Rotharium, ”says Matić.

Bitcoin ATMs

Kurant GmbH was founded in 2017 and is today the market leader for the operation of Bitcoin ATMs in Europe. The company emerged as a spin-off of the machine activities of Coinfinity GmbH, which was founded in 2014 as a competence center for Bitcoin and blockchain technology with the aim of making the acquisition of crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin or Dash safe and easy for customers. The first Bitcoin machine was put into operation in 2014 in Graz on Mariahilfer Straße. Today Kurant operates over 180 active machines in several European countries.

Kurant GmbH was founded in 2017. Today it is the market leader for the operation of Bitcoin ATMs in Europe. (FOTO: zVg.)

Rotharium at Bitcoin ATMs throughout Austria

In September of this year, the two companies finally merged to create great things for the crypto market: In addition to Bitcoins and Co., the Austrian crypto currency Rotharium is now also to be included in the range of Bitcoin machines. “Kurant and Crypto Future have been an integral part of the Austrian crypto landscape for years, so it was only a matter of time before the two companies started a joint project. With the crypto machines, Kurant offers an easy way to buy the most popular crypto currencies. It was therefore a matter of course that Rotharium would also find this easy way to its customers ”, says Matić.

What: cryptocurrency and one of the first blockchain projects in Austria

On the market since: 2017

Platform: Ethereum

Today’s price (October 6th): 1.5 EUR

Current CoinMarketCap ranking: 1134

Where to buy: From stex.com, Crypto Investments Slovakia and some decentralized ERC20 stock exchanges

What for: As a means of payment between companies and consumers

“Both companies expect the continuation of a successful crypto history from the cooperation and want to continue to contribute to the appreciation of blockchain technology and the products based on this technology with future projects,” said Stefan Grill, Managing Director of Kurant.