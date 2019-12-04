Nick Vujičić: „Der Balkan darf sich nicht über seine Vergangenheit definieren!“ (VIDEO)

Nicholas James „Nick“ Vujičić ist weltweit als Motivationsredner bekannt. Als Folge einer seltenen Fehlbildung namens Tetra-Amelie-Syndrom kam der Serbe in Australien ohne Arme und Beine zur Welt.
Da der gestrige 3. Dezember international als Tag der Menschen mit Behinderung begangen wird und Nick heute seinen 37. Geburtstag feiert, wollen wir uns nun seiner Geschichte widmen.
A historical place where east meets west in Sarajevo in this street.
Nicholas‘ Großeltern wanderten jeweils nach dem Zweiten Weltkrieg von Serbien nach Melbourne (Australien) aus, wo sich seine Eltern später kennenlernten. Nick kam als ihr gemeinsamer Sohn ohne Arme und Beine zur Welt, lediglich ein kleiner Fuß mit zwei Zehen ist am Ansatz seines linken Oberschenkels vorhanden.
Der bis auf die körperlichen Fehlbildungen gesunde Junge litt als Kind unter Depressionen und versuchte sich als Zehnjähriger sogar das Leben zu nehmen. Darüber hinaus plagten ihn Ängste davor, was mit ihm passieren würde, wenn seine Eltern ihn irgendwann nicht mehr unterstützen könnten.
Erst als er seine Behinderung nach eigenen Angaben nicht mehr als Strafe, sondern als Herausforderung und Auftrag Gottes begriffen hatte, nahm Nicks Leben eine positive Wendung. Seitdem ist der 37-Jährige als Evangelist und Motivationsredner mit Vorträgen über Behinderung, Hoffnung und den christliche Glauben weltweit unterwegs.
Trotz seiner Behinderung übt Nick verschiedene Sportarten aus und unternimmt verschiedene Reisen. 2012 heiratete er seine japanisch-mexikanische Freundin, Kanae Miyahara, mit der er zwei Söhne und zwei Töchter hat.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Thank You God for the gift of life, hope and free will. Thank You for Jesus and Your Love and Holy Spirit. Thank You for my amazing and beautiful family and every good gift. Thank You for our friends. Thank You for our ministry and businesses and teams! Thanking God for all those who pray for us and support all we do for Him. Thanking God we live in the United States and the privilege to travel and spread love in action! Thanking God today for peace, love, joy and living a life of effective purpose much bigger than we can imagine. God Bless America and God Bless you!
Im Herbst 2019 besuchte der Motivationsredner auch die einstige Heimat seiner Vorfahren. Dort hielt er unter anderem zum ersten Mal in Mostar und Sarajevo Reden vor ausverkauften Hallen ab.
Hello from Sarajevo! Walked through the city yesterday. All within walking distance you see a Muslim Mosque, an Orthodox Church, a Catholic Church, there are approx 500 Protestant Believers in all of BiH, a massive US Embassy and the EU headquarters for the Bulkan region …. a war torn Sarajevo not too long ago and the very place that World War 1 started… last night was so honoring for me to talk in front of a crowd representing the incredible diversity of the people!! I felt loved by everyone and I thank you for your love and welcome!! Thank you to the audience while having most likely 10-15 technical interruptions during the speech. You were so supportive and patient and encouraging to me!! I’m thankful to see that the young people of Sarajevo are striving not to live in the past and are hoping for a good future and hope. I was able to read the Bible Scriptures that I felt would encourage everyone to know that we all need God’s help, assurance of Salvation, His Peace and forgiveness, His strength and love. I am thankful that I as a man of Serbian descent was welcome to share how Jesus changed my life. Sarajevo thank you for not shying away from understanding we are all different and we can disagree on things – but one thing we all know is that with love and faith we can hold onto hope. Thank you to the media who allowed me to share more about my faith in God than even some news channels in America that still has on their currency notes “In God we Trust”. My parents were born in Serbia. I was born in Australia, I live in California. With my beautiful and amazing wife we raise our children that are Serbian, Japanese and Mexican. We sponsor 15 kids to get food water education and medicine. I have some first cousins that are Bosnian and Croatian. My Dad was a Protestant Preacher. My Grandfathers were pacifists and got punished for that as Nazarenes..,, What a world we live in. Let’s push onward and upward in prayer and fasting for the government and the world. We need more love more faith and more of God. Love you all. Thank you for your love. ❤️🙏
Darüber hinaus gab der 37-Jährige auch ein Interview für Al Jazeera Balkans, in dem er über seine Wurzeln sprach, aber auch über die Menschen, die am Balkan leben.
Darin erklärte er unter anderem, dass es wichtig sei, dass sich weder Menschen noch Nationen über ihre Vergangenheit definieren. Seine Großväter seien im ehemaligen Jugoslawien als Pazifisten ins Gefängnis gekommen, weil sie sich weigerten, in den Krieg zu ziehen.
