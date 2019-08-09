Essbare Verpackungen sind der neue Trend!

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Here are some frequently asked questions for those who wonder too: . 1. Can I use this seaweed-based packaging for liquid products? Our product is water soluble that will dissolve in water thus it doesn't work for liquid and semi-liquid product. . 2. Can you ship it to my country and what's the lead time? Yes, we're shipping our biodegradable packaging (non edible) globally! However we're fully booked right now and it might take few weeks for you to receive your order. . 3. Can I customize the packaging? Sure, you can custom the sheet with your preferred size so you can repackage with your product easily. We also provide heat-seal service so you can repackage it way easier . 4. Can I print my brand identity on this packaging? Yes, our seaweed-based packaging is printable, you can use both food grade ink or just regular ink. . 5. What's the maximum weight for your packaging? Our packaging is meant for small sachet packaging for light product and individual sachet. Contact us directly to custom the packaging for heavier product. . For other questions please leave it in a comment section or reach us via whatsapp or email 😊