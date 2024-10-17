TikTok-Koch kreiert Balkan-Burger und löst Shitstorm aus

Ein Koch aus Neuseeland hat mit einer Neuinterpretation eines traditionellen Balkan-Gerichts in den sozialen Medien für Aufregung gesorgt. Andy Hearnden, bekannt für seine kreativen Rezeptideen, präsentierte seine Version der Pljeskavica, die er mit Ajvar kombinierte und als „Balkan Burger“ bezeichnete. Dies führte zu heftigen Diskussionen unter Nutzern, insbesondere aus dem Balkanraum.

Inspiriert von dem Trend, internationale Spezialitäten auf Plattformen wie TikTok neu zu entdecken, entschied sich Andy Hearnden für die Zubereitung einer Pljeskavica mit Ajvar. Er veröffentlichte ein Video, in dem er Schritt für Schritt das Gericht erklärte. Für den Ajvar verwendete er zuvor geröstete und geschälte Paprika sowie Auberginen, die er mit Essig und Öl in einem Mixer verarbeitete. Diese Methode, die vom Originalrezept abweicht, stieß auf Kritik, da der Ajvar eher wie eine Pastete aussah, was viele Kommentatoren als untypisch für das Gericht empfanden.

#food #recipe #burger #foryou #viral ♬ FEIN sped up – ⁹⁹⁹ @andy_cooks Balkan Burger – Pljeskavica Ingredients: – 500g (1 lb 2 oz) lamb mince – 500g (1 lb 2 oz) 80/20 beef mince – 1 brown onion, grated – 3 cloves garlic, minced – 2 tbsp paprika – 1 tsp baking powder – 2 tbsp salt – 1 tsp black pepper – 100ml (3½ fl oz) soda water – 3 red capsicums (bell peppers) – 1 eggplant (Aubergine**)** – 1 red chilli – 20ml (4 tsp) olive oil – 20ml (4 tsp) white vinegar – 100g (3½ oz) feta cheese – 250ml (9 fl oz) sour cream – 125 g (4½ oz) cream cheese – 1 white onion, sliced – 6 white bap rolls Method: 1. To make the burger patties, mix together the lamb mince, beef mince, grated onion, minced garlic, paprika, baking powder, 2 tablespoons of salt, black pepper, and soda water. Mix with your hands for 5-6 minutes, then refrigerate for 1 hour. After chilling, form the mixture into six equal patties, roughly 165g each (about the size of a teacup saucer). 2. To make the Ajvar (red pepper sauce), drizzle the capsicums, eggplant, and red chilli with olive oil, and roast them in a 200°C (390°F) oven for 15 minutes. Remove from the oven, place in a bowl, and cover with a lid to steam for another 15 minutes. 3. Peel the skins from the vegetables and remove the seeds from the capsicums. Place the vegetables in a blender with a pinch of salt, the remaining olive oil, and the white vinegar. Blend until smooth and set aside. 4. To make the Kajmak (soft cheese spread), mix together the sour cream, cream cheese, and feta until smooth. 5. When ready to cook, pan-fry the burger patties for 4-5 minutes on each side until golden brown and cooked through. Toast the bap rolls in the same pan. 6. To assemble the burger, spread some Ajvar on the bottom bun and Kajmak on the top bun. Place the cooked burger patty on the bottom bun, top with sliced white onions, and close with the top bun. #cooking

Reaktionen und Kritik

In den sozialen Medien, besonders auf TikTok, wurde das Video von Andy kontrovers diskutiert. Die Kombination des Ajvars mit einer Sauce aus Sauerrahm, Frischkäse und Feta sahen viele als kulturelle Fehlinterpretation. Kritik bezog sich auch auf seine Zubereitungsmethoden des Ajvars, die als unechtes Rezept wahrgenommen wurden. Ein Nutzer kommentierte sarkastisch: „Wo hast du das Rezept gefunden? Im Internet?“

Neben der Kritik erhielt der Chefkoch jedoch auch Lob für seinen Versuch, die Pljeskavica auf neue Weise zu präsentieren. Einige Nutzer schätzten seine Experimentierfreude und das Bemühen, internationale kulinarische Brücken zu bauen.