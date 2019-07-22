Diese Hündin überlebte Unglaubliches und wurde zum Insta-Star (GALERIE)

„maggiethewunderdog“ heißt eine Instagramseite, die seit einiger Zeit die Herzen von Menschen weltweit höher schlagen lässt und dafür verantwortlich ist die verwundete Hündin Maggie.
Die Geschichte von „maggiethewunderdog“ ist so traurig wie schön. Die damals fünfjährige Hündin wurde auf den Straßen von Libanon an einer Box angebunden, nachdem 17 Mal auf sie geschossen wurde, ihr der Kiefer gebrochen und ein Ohr mit einem Messer abgeschnitten wurde. Zudem war Maggie zu diesem Zeitpunkt auch noch schwanger.
Wie durch ein Wunder überlebte die Hundedame allerdings durch die Hilfe der Tierschutzorganisation „Wild at Heart-Foundation“ und lebt inzwischen bei einer Familie in Großbritannien, wo sie sogar eine Ausbildung als Therapiehund absolvierte und mit 136.000 Followern sogar ein richtiger Instagram-Star ist.
“Do I look as beautiful as I feel in my unicorn bandana?” -Maggie #unicornstyle • • • Maggie is feeling so much better now, her meds have started working. She’s been on a short walk today, being careful not to over do it. It’s been beautiful and sunny and we can tell spring is around the corner. So today we got out the bandanas. I like to dress up Maggie in her colourful bandanas as I think it makes her more approachable. Does anyone else dress their dogs up? I know a lot of “scary dog breed” owners do.. I once saw a longhaired German Shepard with a bright pink bow on her head! It absolutely made my day seeing that! 🎀 #dogsmakemehappy • • • #dogsinclothes #dogsofbrighton #dogsofworld #dogsofbark #dogsoftexas #cutedoggo #dogsoflove #dogsofnyc #dogsofperth #disableddogs #dogsofmsp #dogsoftheday #blind #dogsofadelaide #dogsofbuffalo #dogsofbrooklyn #blinddog #dogsofsandiego #dogsoflondon #dogsofficial #bemoremaggie #unicorns🦄 #unicorndog #unicornlovers
Doch die ersten fünf Jahre ihres Lebens verliefen alles andere als unbeschwert. Das Tier wurde Berichten zufolge aus heiterem Himmel 17 Mal angeschossen – unter anderem in beide Augen, wodurch sie seither blind ist. Der schwangeren Hündin soll zudem mit einem Messer ein Ohr abgeschnitten worden sein.
Rettung nahte, als Maggie von der Tierorganisation gefunden und wieder gesund gepflegt wurde. Ihr heutiges Frauchen Kasey wurde im weiten Großbritannien auf das Schicksal des Tieres aufmerksam und beschloss sie aufzunehmen und ihr ein bestmögliches Leben zu ermöglichen.
“I’ve found it…. the perfect street to live on! Who wants to be our new neighbours? I will guard our street ferociously from burglars and mailmen but I demand belly rubs in payment!” -Maggie #dogloversunite • • • What do you think about our little find? Dog Lane seems like the perfect street for me and the girls to live on! Who would you choose to be your neighbour? Tag your favourite dog lover, pet account, or #crazydoglady in the comments below….⬇️ • • • #rescuedogsrule #rescuedogofinstagram #rescuedoglove #thedodo #dogsofnewyork #muttsrule #muttskickbutt #muttsofinsta #muttsrock #muttsofig #adventuremutts #ilikebigmutts #muttsarethebest #rescuemutts #mixedbreeds #mixedbreeddog #mixedbreedsofinstagram #mixedbreeds #rescuedoggy #adoptthecropped #bemoremaggie #cutedogsofig #cutedogsdaily
Trotz ihrer Blindheit schloss Maggie die Ausbildung zur Therapiehündin ab und Kasey besucht regelmäßig Schulen und Jugendliche, um sie über Tierquälerei aufzuklären.
“It is important that you train your hooman well! My hooman is so well trained she goes to work so she can provide me with yummy treats. Then she feeds me those treats for doing the dullest of things like sitting or looking cute. And for any hoomans out there who think they are the ones training their dogs…. may I just remind you of who picks up our poo????” -Maggie #bemoremaggie • • • What is the coolest trick you have taught your dog?? While @theadventuresofmishka is a mini stunt dog Maggie is a lot harder to train. Partly because she’s so stubborn but mostly it’s because she gets so excited about food that she can’t think straight! (Tag someone you know who gets as excited about food as Maggie does!🤣) I think we are going to go simple and teach spin to miss Maggie Moo! At least that will be easier than most as she only has to follow the treat in a circle with her cute nose to learn the trick. ☺️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I might even be really bold and say we will have successfully taught her the trick and be ready to show you next Tuesday! Are you interested in seeing all our bloopers and hopefully successes? • • • #noeyesnoproblem #disabledanimals #disableddogsofinstagram #disableddog #wildatheartfoundation #daffodils #pupperlove #furbabies #furbabiesrescue #puppycuddles #cuteandfluffy #puppiesandflowers #rescueanimals #rescuefosteradopt #rescuepups #rescueanimal #streetdogsofinstagram #streetdogs
Weil Maggie ein derartiges Beispiel für Überlebenswillen darstellt, beschloss Kasey ihr ein Instagram-Profil einzurichten, auf dem sie regelmäßig Eindrücke aus dem Leben der Hundedame veröffentlicht. Mit vollem Erfolg! Der Wunderhund hat inzwischen mehr als 136.000 Follower – Tendenz steigend.