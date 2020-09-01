Wegen dieser Schönheits-Operation kann ein Insta-Model nicht mehr laufen

Für ihren Traum-Körper geben viele Menschen alles. Dieses Model musste sogar mit ihren Beinen bezahlen.
“Du siehst diese Models auf Instagram und du denkst dir: ‘So einen Körper möchte ich auch’. Aber diese Bilder erzählen nicht die ganze Geschichte”, erklärt die 23-Jährige Renee Donaldson. Sie hat mehr als 120.000 Follower die ihr Aussehen bewundern, doch der Preis dafür ist sehr hoch.
Die Britin unterzog sich Po-Vergrößerungen und das nicht ein Mal, nicht zwei Mal sondern drei Mal. Nach dem Motto mehr ist mehr, ließ sich die junge Frau den Hintern mit der “Brazilian Butt Lift”-Technik vergrößern, damit er runder und voller aussieht.
You see these models on Instagram and you think I want a body like this. Well you don’t get told everything don’t let social media make you want to change your whole body . Don’t let being insecure about your body make you want to change the things God gave you. I have been quite and away from social I’m not as active as I am. And that’s because I have been fighting this leg of mine the pain is out of this world and medication is the only thing stopping this pain my leg is only getting bigger and bigger i can’t even stand on that leg I put all my weight on my other leg. I have lost so much weight and the bad thigh is still getting bigger. Moral of the story it is not worth it. To those that want to do surgery spend that fucking money and get it done properly I won’t bash people that want to do it but make sure your spending more than £3500 on a bbl you pay for what you want don’t go turkey I have done this to many times and still came out botched I’ve cried myself to sleep I have been in a dark place I’m tired of going hospital I’m tired of being on tablets I’m tired of feeling like this so let this be a wake up call for those that think bbl is a easy thing I will be going away soon to one of the best surgeons in the world I didn’t care how much it cost my health is important and I will keep you all updated on my Instagram. 💔💔💔💔💔. Ps : I don’t want sympathy and I don’t care about being judge or attacked girls need to be aware and understand the field they are going into. —————————————————————————- *this content is exclusively signed with Caters News agency.
Der 4.000 Euro teure Eingriff verhalf dem Instagram-Model jedoch nicht zum Glück – im Gegenteil: Meine Schmerzen sind wirklich schrecklich, und an manchen Tagen kann ich überhaupt nicht laufen. Das eine Bein wird immer größer und größer, ich kann es weder belasten noch darauf stehen”.
Nicht ernst genommen
In einem YouTube-Video spricht sie offen über den Eingriff und den Mangel an Unterstützung. Laut ihr wollten die Ärzte nicht helfen oder sie hatten die Beschwerden überhaupt nicht ernst genommen und ihr stattdessen gesagt, dass wäre alles ganz normal. Ihren Eingriff bereut sie bitten und appelliert: “Bitte sag ‘Nein’ zur Operation, außer es geht um Leben und Tod. Du kannst das, was du willst, erreichen, wenn du hart trainierst.”
I’m so angry but oh so I’m shocked how many girls have come forward about this Clinichubuk a company that doesn’t care about nothing but your money regarding my post I made yesterday the clinic is taking extremely long handing over my documents to give the hospital in the uk I haven’t got much time . I have to wait now 3 more days they are purposely doing this because of my Instagram post. All these ladies have been botched not to mention 10 plus females in my messages crying out for help. I know how it feels it’s your body you have to look at it everyday the fact that many girls are screaming out for help and they don’t care at all something needs to be done and I’m urging everyone to do something they shouldn’t be aloud to do this to any more women I live on tablets right now to keep me walking I don’t want no one facing what I’m dealing with I ask for my documents I get blamed for my leg being like this when I didn’t ask for nothing to be put in my thigh please ladies do your homework stay away from CLINICHUBUK. ( a women tells you she almost died and you said “ ARE YOU DEAD “ ? SHUT THEM DOWN “ please let’s help these women because it’s heart breaking
Doch einen letzten Eingriff möchte die 23-Jährige noch durchführen, um den Schaden zu lindern: “Ich gehe zu einem der besten Schönheitschirurgen der Welt. Egal, was es auch kostet, meine Gesundheit ist mir wichtiger. Ich halte euch aber über Instagram auf dem Laufenden!”