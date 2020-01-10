Freund verlassen, Job gekündigt: 24-Jährige fährt mit Hund im Van durch die USA! (GALERIE)

Nach der Trennung von ihrem Freund, beschloss eine 24-Jährige ihr Leben zu genießen und eine US-Tour zu starten. Dafür kündigte sie ihren Vollzeitjob, baute einen Van um und packte ihren Hund ein…
Sydney Ferbrache aus Indianapolis (Indiana, USA) und ihr Freund arbeiteten 70 bis 80 Stunden pro Woche. Ein Zustand, der ihr zufolge untragbar wurde. “Wir waren total unglücklich. Aus diesem Grund beschlossen wir eine Tour mit einem Van zu starten”, so die 24-Jährige.
Als sie sich schließlich ein passendes Fahrzeug zulegten, es derart aufpeppten, dass man darin wohnen konnte und ihre Tour starteten, merkte Sydney schnell, dass ihr Partner nicht der Richtige war. Das Paar trennte sich.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Someone recently messaged me, “less dog, more van” and I’ve actually thought a lot about that lately. Not the comment but the concept. I’m supposed to be all van and van life and van builds. But the truth is that this van is merely my home and transportation. If it went away tomorrow, I’d be devastated but I would be okay. Sometimes I like thinking about if the van and this lifestyle wasn’t here, what would I be doing? But if Ella went away tomorrow… now that’s something I don’t even let cross my mind. My van is my home but my dog is my life. One gets me from point A to point B, but the other quite literally is my other half. I don’t mind sharing more van, but never ever expect less dog. In this photo, I hardly see past her. I watch Ella watching everything else. She’s my favorite view and the vans got nothing on her. _ In other news, the podcast is still in the works and I’m so sorry for the delay! It’s been submitted and I’m simply waiting on approval now from the various platforms. Still so excited to share all things van AND dog in this really fun, new way.
Ihren Traum von der Reise wollte die 24-Jährige aber dennoch nicht an den Nagel hängen, weshalb sie den Van kurzerhand ihrem Ex überließ und für ein neues Fortbewegungsmittel sparte.
Auf der nächsten Seite könnt ihr weitere Fotos der beiden Abenteurer sehen: