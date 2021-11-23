Rotharium – a voucher for everyone

The Austrian crypto currency Rotharium is enjoying great success and on its way to make a great name for itself in the crypto world. The reason for this is the ever-increasing acceptance of the token as a voucher by international companies.

Tomislav Matić founded the company Crypto Future in 2017, which after a short time became one of the few Austrian companies that successfully carried out an ICO – Initial Coin Offering. At the ICO was issued the Rotharium crypto currency, which is already traded on the Bittrex Global, Stex and Uniswap crypto exchanges.

In order to make Rotharium accessible to a wide audience, the companies Crypto Future and Kurant GmbH joined forces to create great innovations for the crypto market: In addition to Bitcoins and Co., the Austrian crypto currency Rotharium is now also available on the Bitcoin-ATMs of the Kurant company. The last tests are already running and the activation on more than 100 Bitcoin machines is planned for November.

Since more and more customers want to use the purchased Rotharium tokens (Rotharium is legally defined as a voucher) as a voucher for various goods and services, more and more domestic as well as international companies are willing to accept Rotharium as a voucher. The newest company on the acceptance list is Morphs Media.

morphs media studio – advertising agency

The recently concluded collaboration between Crypto Future GmbH and the advertising agency morphs media studio confirms that Rotharium can be used in all industries. The successful content marketing agency from Vienna already works with well-known names such as the University of Vienna, Chamber of Labor, Wien Energie, Volkshilfe etc. From now on, it also enables its customers to pay for their services in the Austrian crypto currency Rotharium.

“With this step we want to show our customers that we can offer them not only unique solutions for their branding and content creation, but also for the entire business process. As a company that is developing hand in hand with digital technologies, the introduction of crypto currencies as a means of payment goes without saying”, says Michael Hillebrand, agency manager. Kevin Pabst, creative director of the agency, is also looking forward to this collaboration: “Everyone is talking about crypto currencies and they have become mainstream. I am pleased that we are entering into this cooperation with an Austrian token.”

What: cryptocurrency and one of the first blockchain projects in Austria

On the market since: 2017

Platform: Ethereum

Today’s price (November 23rd, 2021): 2,35 EUR

Current CoinMarketCap ranking: 1177

Where to buy: From stex.com, Crypto Investments Slovakia, Bittrex Global, some decentralized ERC20 stock exchanges and Bitcoin-ATMs

What for: As a means of payment between companies and consumers

Bloomenko – International flower delivery platform The flower delivery platform www.bloomenko.com, which specializes in international flower delivery, has recognized the advantages of crypto currencies and is intensively evaluating a collaboration with Rotharium.

“Cryptocurrencies are our present and our reality. Because of this, it is a logical business move to continue using them in the near future. In Rotharium we have found a transparent and stable partner in the crypto world”, says the founder of the platform, Dejan Sudar.

EXclusive magazine – publishing house

The publisher of EXclusive Magazine in Slovakia decided to accept Rotharium as a voucher. If you want to book advertising in the magazine now, you can do so with Rotharium.

“This year we had a successful cooperation with the company Crypto Future, whose CEO Tomislav Matic introduced us to the secrets of the world of crypto currencies. Based on this experience, we decided to accept the Rotharium cryptocurrency. I believe that we are the first publisher in Slovakia to accept cryptocurrency payments, František Olah, publisher of EXclusive magazine.

Aura Delikatessen OG – Groceries

Aura Delikatessen OG was the first company in Austria to accept Rotharium in stationary shops. Aura Delikatessen is now taking a further step towards crypto currency acceptance and integrating Rotharium as a means of payment in the in-house web shop for Aura products.

Rotharium available at Bitcoin ATMs

Rotharium has recently become the first token from Austria to be available at Bitcoin-ATMs from Kurant. This is a milestone for Rotharium as well as for the entire Austrian crypto market. For this reason, Rotharium CEO has come up with something special for the potential buyers: “We will cover the transaction costs for our customers until January 31, 2022! With this new sales channel we enable our customers to purchase Rotharium all over Austria in an even safer and easier way“, Says Matić, CEO Rotharium. As part of the rollout date, eleven locations were defined in advance where Rotharium can be bought. More than 100 more locations are to be added soon.

For the time being, Rotharium can be bought at the following addresses:

Brennerstraße 4, 6020 Innsbruck

Gablenzgasse 11, 1150 Wien

Schottenring 17, 1010 Wien

DC Tower, Donau City Straße 7, Etage 28, 1220 Wien

Lustenauer Straße 69, 6850 Dornbirn

Bahnhof Platz 3-6, 4020 Linz

Lendtplatz 40, 8020 Graz

Fanny von Lehnertstraße 4, 5020 Salzburg

Südpark 1, 9020 Klagenfurt

Beim alten Stadttor 7, 7000 Eisenstadt

Schreinergasse 6, 3100 St. Pölten