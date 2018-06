Severina spendiert Hollywood-Schauspielerin Abendessen

My lounge chair neighbors @severina and an amazing crew of #newfriends saw me lying alone like a baby beached whale after devouring my way through Croatia! They were all so amazing and sweet, they invited me to cocktails & dinner! Sometimes the unplanned parts of a trip end up being the most special😃 @stories_hotels @boutiquehotelalhambra #croatiansummer #evatravels @losinjhotels #travelgrams #severina #croatianpopstar #luxurytravel #hermes #hermespareo

A post shared by Eva LaRue (@imevalarue) on Jun 19, 2018 at 3:35am PDT